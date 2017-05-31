A new version of the visually-advanced, multi-platform Unigine Engine is now available for those licensing this game/simulation engine.Unigine 2.5 brings the Screen-Space Ray-Traced Global Illumination (SSRTGI) technology they spearheaded for their recent Superposition benchmark. They will explain more about their SSRTGI technique at SIGGRAPH but have explained it as "a set of screen-space ray tracing techniques with real-time performance level. Their combination enables incredibly realistic lighting and shadow play simulation for real-time interactive rendering. No light baking is required (removing the phase of painful scene preparation and long offline rendering), every object can be freely moved (enabling a new level of interactivity even for the most detailed interior scenes)."

Unigine 2.5 also has screen-space shadows, improved soft shadows work, a 3D spline system, a vector roads API, landcover data support, a terrain modification API, and more.Those curious about all of the changes found in Unigine 2.5 for this Linux-friendly, visually-rich engine can find all the details via the Unigine developer blog