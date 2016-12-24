Unigine 2.4 Will Bring Yet More Graphical Improvements To This Linux-Friendly Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 December 2016 at 08:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Unigine Corp is preparing their next major Unigine 2 engine update, Unigine 2.4. This should be another exciting update while unfortunately their new technology demo isn't making it out in time for Christmas.

Their new Unigine "superstition" / "classroom" technology demo built off Unigine 2 is a huge advancement over Unigine Heaven/Valley. Unigine Superstition is built off Unigine 2, features VR support, and offers a ton of rich graphical improvements while still being Linux-friendly. While it was supposed to arrive this year, Unigine Corp recently delayed it until Q1'17. But let me tell you, the delay should certainly be worthwhile and this new demo is absolutely gorgeous.

Anyhow, just ahead of Christmas, the company released more details about their forthcoming 2.4 engine update. Unigine 2.4 has some improvements around rendering clouds and "are already far more realistic than the other real-time 3D modeling tools can create."

Unigine 2.4 clouds support multiple layers with transitional areas, visibility distance up to 400km, dynamic coverage changing, support for regional weather, dynamic lighting with self-shadowing, and more. Unigine 2.4 is going to improve more than just cloud rendering, but they have published this video of the 2.4 alpha:


Certainly would be beautiful to see a Linux flight simulator using this engine! Other engine update information and pictures can be found via their Facebook page.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 Released With Linux Improvements
Feral Now Officially Supports AMD GPUs With Mesa For XCOM 2 On Linux
Lara Croft Go On Linux: A Fun Turn-Based Puzzle Game
Feral Releases Realm of the Wood Elves DLC For Linux
It Looks Like CryENGINE's Sandbox Editor Could Eventually Work On Linux
The Out-of-Tree Wine Code To Run DOOM On Linux
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound