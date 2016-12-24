Unigine Corp is preparing their next major Unigine 2 engine update, Unigine 2.4. This should be another exciting update while unfortunately their new technology demo isn't making it out in time for Christmas.
Their new Unigine "superstition" / "classroom" technology demo built off Unigine 2 is a huge advancement over Unigine Heaven/Valley. Unigine Superstition is built off Unigine 2, features VR support, and offers a ton of rich graphical improvements while still being Linux-friendly. While it was supposed to arrive this year, Unigine Corp recently delayed it until Q1'17. But let me tell you, the delay should certainly be worthwhile and this new demo is absolutely gorgeous.
Anyhow, just ahead of Christmas, the company released more details about their forthcoming 2.4 engine update. Unigine 2.4 has some improvements around rendering clouds and "are already far more realistic than the other real-time 3D modeling tools can create."
Unigine 2.4 clouds support multiple layers with transitional areas, visibility distance up to 400km, dynamic coverage changing, support for regional weather, dynamic lighting with self-shadowing, and more. Unigine 2.4 is going to improve more than just cloud rendering, but they have published this video of the 2.4 alpha:
Certainly would be beautiful to see a Linux flight simulator using this engine! Other engine update information and pictures can be found via their Facebook page.
