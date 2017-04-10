Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 April 2017 at 08:03 PM EDT. 35 Comments
KDE --
With last week's surprise decision by Mark Shuttleworth to abandon Unity 8 efforts and switch back to the GNOME desktop by Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, while some applauded the decision, others begged the question why not switch to KDE or "Ubuntu should default to [your favorite DE]."

KDE contributor Alessandro Longo has pleaded the case that Ubuntu should have decided on the KDE desktop rather GNOME. In making his argument, he wrote a blog post with "10 reasons why Ubuntu should use KDE Plasma instead of GNOME."


Among his reasons are that KDE is more "Windows-like", KDE can also provide a "Unity-like" experience, simple by default, Plasma Mobile is still an effort in the KDE camp, KDE has interests in convergence, Qt is multi-platform, KDE Neon innovations, the KDE store, and the Breeze icon theme.

Those curious about Longo's reasoning for believing KDE is better suited than GNOME for the default desktop of Ubuntu can be found via this blog post. But it likely won't shift the needle at all with the Ubuntu developers already sounding firm in their decision to backing GNOME.
35 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.33 Released
A New KDE Music Player: Elisa
KDE's Simon Speech Recognition Gets Updated
KDE/Qt-Focused Latte Dock Released
Kdenlive's Status Ahead Of 17.04
KDevelop 5.1 Released With LLDB Support, Initial OpenCL, Better Python Support
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO