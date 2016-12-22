Ubuntu To Stop Building 32-Bit PowerPC For Future Releases
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 December 2016 at 12:00 AM EST. 8 Comments
With Debian Stretch dropping 32-bit PowerPC as a release architecture, Ubuntu is following a similar maneuver and will not be making 32-bit PPC images of future releases.

Steve Langasek confirmed 32-bit PowerPC architecture will be removed from future Ubuntu releases. He commented, "the PowerPC port in Ubuntu has reached the end of its useful lifespan...The Technical Board has therefore determined that the powerpc port should not be included in the Ubuntu 17.04 (zesty) release. In support of this, powerpc will be dropped as an architecture in zesty as of Feature Freeze."

PowerPC 32-bit will continue to be supported for existing Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 16.04 LTS that still has a few more years of support (2021).

Confirmation via this mailing list post.
