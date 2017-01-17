Alan Griffiths of Canonical today posted a year-in-review for Mir during 2016 and a look ahead to this year.
Griffiths reiterated Canonical's plan that Mir 1.0 will be ready to ship in 2017. Over the course of the last year Mir continued to evolve with both its phone and desktop graphics stack support, Unity 8 made progress in "preview" form on the desktop atop Mir, and Miral-Kiosk has been making inroads too. 2016 also brought upstream Mir support to GTK3, Qt, SDL2, and Kodi. There has also been the MirAL abstraction layer taking shape last year, expanded platform coverage, and more.
Ahead of the Mir 1.0 release this year they still hope to upstream their Mesa Mir support, roll out their experimental Vulkan API support, cleaning up of their toolkit API, better support for platform plugin modules, and more.
More details on the state of Mir can be found via today's post at insights.ubuntu.com.
With Mir 1.0 this year, Canonical continues to plan for a Snap-based Unity 8 desktop powered atop Mir for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release next year.
