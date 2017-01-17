Ubuntu Still Planning For Mir 1.0 In 2017
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 January 2017 at 09:33 AM EST. 17 Comments
UBUNTU --
Alan Griffiths of Canonical today posted a year-in-review for Mir during 2016 and a look ahead to this year.

Griffiths reiterated Canonical's plan that Mir 1.0 will be ready to ship in 2017. Over the course of the last year Mir continued to evolve with both its phone and desktop graphics stack support, Unity 8 made progress in "preview" form on the desktop atop Mir, and Miral-Kiosk has been making inroads too. 2016 also brought upstream Mir support to GTK3, Qt, SDL2, and Kodi. There has also been the MirAL abstraction layer taking shape last year, expanded platform coverage, and more.

Ahead of the Mir 1.0 release this year they still hope to upstream their Mesa Mir support, roll out their experimental Vulkan API support, cleaning up of their toolkit API, better support for platform plugin modules, and more.

More details on the state of Mir can be found via today's post at insights.ubuntu.com.

With Mir 1.0 this year, Canonical continues to plan for a Snap-based Unity 8 desktop powered atop Mir for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release next year.
17 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Canonical Clarifies Ubuntu Phone State: Nothing Really Until Snap-Based Image Ready
What Do You Hope For Ubuntu Phone In 2017? Fed Up User Announces "Ubuntu Crickets"
The Most Viewed Ubuntu & Mir News Of 2016
Mir 0.25 Released: Pointer Confinement, Gamma KMS Support, Libmircore
Driver-Free Printing Comes To Ubuntu 17.04, AirPrint Support
Ubuntu To Stop Building 32-Bit PowerPC For Future Releases
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support