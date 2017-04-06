Ubuntu Server Exploring A New Installer & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 April 2017 at 12:04 PM EDT. 17 Comments
UBUNTU --
Dustin Kirkland, the leader of product manager at Canonical, recently asked the folks at HackerNews what they would like to see done for Ubuntu 17.10. He's collected their feedback and offered a few insights into the current happenings.

He received more than one thousand comments of feedback and can be viewed via this HN post. Today Dustin wrote a blog post to organize the feedback and share some thoughts on some of the ideas.

Some of the highlights are summarized below:

- There's a new Ubuntu Server installer in the works, dubbed Subiquity, that sounds like it's coming down the pipe as an alternative to the Debian Installer. (Ubiquity is the name of their desktop installer, so likely for server-ubiquity).

- Better swap handling is being worked on still. Ubuntu 17.04 switches from using a swap partition to swap file, but more tuning to come.

- While Dustin has a long history with eCryptfs, they are putting their weight behind EXT4's native file encryption support for the future.

- There are some "skunkworks" projects going on investigating the possibility for ZFS as a root file-system on Ubuntu.

- The problem of old kernel builds filling up /boot is an issue they hope to address for Ubuntu 17.10.

- More efforts around rolling/faster/safer/easier updates by Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

- Support for voice commands (ala Google Home, Alexa, Siri, etc) was deemed an excellent suggestion (does anyone remember when the Ubuntu voice support for Unity was talked about long ago?).

- A night mode / red shift mode for changing the screen colors at night as part of Ubuntu will be investigated.

- Better VPN support on Ubuntu is a possibility.

- They are working with NVIDIA on a couple initiatives to improve GPU support on the Ubuntu desktop and servers.

- Acknowledging the call for Ubuntu on GNOME and Wayland rather than Unity 8 and Mir, which was announced yesterday by Mark.

You can read Dustin's comments in full via his blog.
17 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mir Developer Hopes Community Will Use It & Add Wayland Compatibility
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO
Canonical Reportedly Slashing Jobs, Seeking Outside Investment
Some In The Ubuntu Community Want To Fork, Maintain Unity 8
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
April Fools' Or Should Wayland Switch Away From Using C?
Early Tests Of AMDGPU's DRM-Next Performance For Linux 4.12
Students Are Missing Out On An Incredible Opportunity To Get Involved With Mesa, Wayland
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 + B350 DDR4 Memory Speed Tests