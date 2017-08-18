Making their GNOME Shell session more like the Unity 7 experience, Ubuntu 17.10 as of today is installing its new Ubuntu Dock by default.The Ubuntu Dock is now used by default in the 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" session when using the default mode. This dock aligns commonly used icons along the left-side of the screen, similar to Unity 7's behavior. They are doing this to differentiate their Ubuntu GNOME session from other Linux distribution's desktops and for easing users away from the Unity 7 experience they have been dealing with for years.This Ubuntu Dock is described as a "light fork" of GNOME's Dash to Dock extension. Ubuntu Dock namely changes around Dash to Dock's defaults and other setting changes.

More details on the new Ubuntu Dock via Didier Roche's blog , a Canonical developer working on the Ubuntu desktop.