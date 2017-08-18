Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 August 2017 at 03:06 PM EDT. 15 Comments
UBUNTU --
Making their GNOME Shell session more like the Unity 7 experience, Ubuntu 17.10 as of today is installing its new Ubuntu Dock by default.

The Ubuntu Dock is now used by default in the 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" session when using the default mode. This dock aligns commonly used icons along the left-side of the screen, similar to Unity 7's behavior. They are doing this to differentiate their Ubuntu GNOME session from other Linux distribution's desktops and for easing users away from the Unity 7 experience they have been dealing with for years.

This Ubuntu Dock is described as a "light fork" of GNOME's Dash to Dock extension. Ubuntu Dock namely changes around Dash to Dock's defaults and other setting changes.


More details on the new Ubuntu Dock via Didier Roche's blog, a Canonical developer working on the Ubuntu desktop.
15 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir 1.0 Appears Close, But No Wayland Client Support Yet Nor Vulkan
Mir Relicensed To GPLv2 Or GPLv3
Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Released, Updates The Hardware Enablement Stack
It Looks Like Canonical Is Still Committed To Wayland On Ubuntu 17.10
Ubuntu Flavors Roll Out Their Artful 17.10 Alpha 2 Releases
Ubuntu 17.10 Soon Switching Over To GCC 7
Popular News
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
GNOME Shell 3.26 Beta Drops Autotools Support