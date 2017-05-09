Cockpit Comes To Ubuntu, Easier Linux Server Administration
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 May 2017 at 09:26 AM EDT. 5 Comments
UBUNTU --
Cockpit, the open-source project providing a pleasant web-based administrative interface to Linux systems and developed significantly by Red Hat / Fedora developers, is now officially available in Ubuntu and Debian.

Cockpit is now available in Debian unstable as well as Ubuntu 17.04 and 17.10 repositories. Details on Cockpit coming to Ubuntu/Debian were shared today on Martin Pitt's blog, a prominent Debian/Ubuntu developer. There is also work on getting the Cockpit packages added to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS backports, but as of writing that has yet to be completed.

Cockpit provides a very nice web interface for managing your Linux servers. For those that haven't tried it yet, there is my walkthrough of Cockpit from a few years ago when it was just added to Fedora, and since then it's only picked up a lot more features and functionality.

Those wanting to learn more about the Cockpit Project itself can visit cockpit-project.org.

Canonical meanwhile continues to develop and offer its own alternative for Linux server administration/monitoring/deployment, Landscape. Landscape, however, is not free software.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Trying Out The New Installer Of Ubuntu Server
Ubuntu 17.10 Release Schedule Published
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful
Mir Developers See The Door, No Commits In A Week
Ubuntu Server Team Begins Planning For 17.10
Trying AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 On Ubuntu 17.04
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop Environment Tagged