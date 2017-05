Cockpit Comes To Ubuntu, Easier Linux Server Administration

Cockpit, the open-source project providing a pleasant web-based administrative interface to Linux systems and developed significantly by Red Hat / Fedora developers, is now officially available in Ubuntu and Debian.Cockpit is now available in Debian unstable as well as Ubuntu 17.04 and 17.10 repositories. Details on Cockpit coming to Ubuntu/Debian were shared today on Martin Pitt's blog , a prominent Debian/Ubuntu developer. There is also work on getting the Cockpit packages added to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS backports, but as of writing that has yet to be completed.Cockpit provides a very nice web interface for managing your Linux servers. For those that haven't tried it yet, there is my walkthrough of Cockpit from a few years ago when it was just added to Fedora, and since then it's only picked up a lot more features and functionality.Those wanting to learn more about the Cockpit Project itself can visit cockpit-project.org Canonical meanwhile continues to develop and offer its own alternative for Linux server administration/monitoring/deployment, Landscape. Landscape, however, is not free software.