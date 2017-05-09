Cockpit Comes To Ubuntu, Easier Linux Server Administration

Cockpit, the open-source project providing a pleasant web-based administrative interface to Linux systems and developed significantly by Red Hat / Fedora developers, is now officially available in Ubuntu and Debian.
Cockpit is now available in Debian unstable as well as Ubuntu 17.04 and 17.10 repositories. Details on Cockpit coming to Ubuntu/Debian were shared today on Martin Pitt's blog, a prominent Debian/Ubuntu developer. There is also work on getting the Cockpit packages added to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS backports, but as of writing that has yet to be completed.
Cockpit provides a very nice web interface for managing your Linux servers. For those that haven't tried it yet, there is my walkthrough of Cockpit from a few years ago when it was just added to Fedora, and since then it's only picked up a lot more features and functionality.
Those wanting to learn more about the Cockpit Project itself can visit cockpit-project.org.
Canonical meanwhile continues to develop and offer its own alternative for Linux server administration/monitoring/deployment, Landscape. Landscape, however, is not free software.
