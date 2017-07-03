The Challenges In Ubuntu Switching To The GNOME Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 July 2017 at 10:03 AM EDT. 18 Comments
Ubuntu's desktop team and designers are still working through their planned desktop experience with the switch from Unity 7 to GNOME.

While Ubuntu 17.10 daily ISOs have already transitioned to GNOME Shell by default, they are still working through refinements to the GNOME interface and user experience for suiting their preferences for the Ubuntu desktop and ensuring the users will enjoy GNOME on Ubuntu as the new default experience. Unity 7, meanwhile, will still remain within the Ubuntu archive for those wishing to install it atop Ubuntu 17.10.

Among the GNOME items being looked at for modification are the header bars / toolbars, the GNOME extensions to possibly bundle by default, and some behavioral changes.

See this Ubuntu Insights post by Iain Lane of the Ubuntu desktop team for more information.
