Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 July 2017 at 08:31 AM EDT. 12 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical is running a survey in trying to figure out what should be the default applications for next year's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release.

They are trying to determine which applications to ship by default for the web browser, email client, terminal, IDE, text editor, office suite, video/music player, photo viewer, and more. With the transition to GNOME Shell for Ubuntu 17.10, presumably they will be using many of the default GNOME applications, but it will be interesting to see what they decide to change out for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. It will also be interesting if they decide to finally move over to Chrome/Chromium by default as has been talked about many times in the past.

Those wanting to participate in the survey to suggest what applications should be bundled by default, see this Ubuntu Insights post.
