We recently reported on Ubuntu planning to finally ship video acceleration by default , at least for Intel hardware, and they have made progress in this area.Canonical's Will Cooke reported in the latest Ubuntu Desktop Weekly Update that they have a proof-of-concept working with Intel VA-API by making use of the Intel QuickSyncVideo support paired with GStreamer. They are able to enjoy H.264 4K video playback with around 3% CPU usage on Haswell as well as playable 4K H.264/HEVC too, for Skylake and newer.Sadly, it doesn't look like Ubuntu in the near-term is planning to ship with out-of-the-box Radeon video acceleration via OpenMAX/VDPAU state trackers in Gallium3D.In other Ubuntu desktop news this week, ubuntu-session has been migrated into a new unity-session. Users on Ubuntu 17.10 still desiring the Unity 7 experience will be able to install the unity-session package from universe. They also are still working on their LivePatch service, better Snap integration, and more.The latest Ubuntu Desktop Weekly Update can be found via insights.ubuntu.com