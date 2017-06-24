Ubuntu 17.10 Video Acceleration Progress, New Unity-Session Package
We recently reported on Ubuntu planning to finally ship video acceleration by default, at least for Intel hardware, and they have made progress in this area.

Canonical's Will Cooke reported in the latest Ubuntu Desktop Weekly Update that they have a proof-of-concept working with Intel VA-API by making use of the Intel QuickSyncVideo support paired with GStreamer. They are able to enjoy H.264 4K video playback with around 3% CPU usage on Haswell as well as playable 4K H.264/HEVC too, for Skylake and newer.

Sadly, it doesn't look like Ubuntu in the near-term is planning to ship with out-of-the-box Radeon video acceleration via OpenMAX/VDPAU state trackers in Gallium3D.

In other Ubuntu desktop news this week, ubuntu-session has been migrated into a new unity-session. Users on Ubuntu 17.10 still desiring the Unity 7 experience will be able to install the unity-session package from universe. They also are still working on their LivePatch service, better Snap integration, and more.

The latest Ubuntu Desktop Weekly Update can be found via insights.ubuntu.com.
