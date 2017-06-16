Plenty of changes are taking place for Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" beyond just transitioning from Unity to GNOME.
The Ubuntu Foundations team has sent out their weekly newsletter that details a lot of the activities happening right now for the Ubuntu 17.10 cycle, some of which include:
- PIE (Position Independent Executables) are now enabled across all architectures by default. PIE, of course, being a security benefit. Fedora had been using PIE by default since Fedora 23 while it's great to see Ubuntu 17.10 will use PIE everywhere.
- Improved Secure Boot is being worked on, including better chainloading for booting Windows from GRUB. There are also some Secure Boot fixes pending.
- Python 3.6 has been added to artful-proposed with the transition in progress to this latest version of Py3.
More details via this mailing list post.
