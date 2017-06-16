Ubuntu 17.10 Enables PIE Across All Architectures, Improves Secure Boot
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 June 2017 at 06:22 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Plenty of changes are taking place for Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" beyond just transitioning from Unity to GNOME.

The Ubuntu Foundations team has sent out their weekly newsletter that details a lot of the activities happening right now for the Ubuntu 17.10 cycle, some of which include:

- PIE (Position Independent Executables) are now enabled across all architectures by default. PIE, of course, being a security benefit. Fedora had been using PIE by default since Fedora 23 while it's great to see Ubuntu 17.10 will use PIE everywhere.

- Improved Secure Boot is being worked on, including better chainloading for booting Windows from GRUB. There are also some Secure Boot fixes pending.

- Python 3.6 has been added to artful-proposed with the transition in progress to this latest version of Py3.

More details via this mailing list post.
