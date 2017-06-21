One year after Ubuntu developers announced their Netplan project for consolidated networking configuration across platforms, they are now planning to use Netplan by default in Ubuntu 17.10 across all editions.
Netplan has picked up many features in the year it's been under development as a replacement to ifupdown. Netplan aims to handle all network configuration use-cases and can in turn generate configuration files for use by NetworkManager and systemd-networkd.
Netplan is to be used across all editions of Ubuntu for the 17.10 Artful release and thus its developers are encouraging extra network testing now to uncover any remaining issues. Netplan should be present by default on Artful daily installs while ifupdown should not.
More details on the Netplan plans for Ubuntu 17.10 via this mailing list post.
