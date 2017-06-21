Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 June 2017 at 12:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
One year after Ubuntu developers announced their Netplan project for consolidated networking configuration across platforms, they are now planning to use Netplan by default in Ubuntu 17.10 across all editions.

Netplan has picked up many features in the year it's been under development as a replacement to ifupdown. Netplan aims to handle all network configuration use-cases and can in turn generate configuration files for use by NetworkManager and systemd-networkd.

Netplan is to be used across all editions of Ubuntu for the 17.10 Artful release and thus its developers are encouraging extra network testing now to uncover any remaining issues. Netplan should be present by default on Artful daily installs while ifupdown should not.

More details on the Netplan plans for Ubuntu 17.10 via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Aiming For The Linux 4.13 Kernel
Ubuntu Is Finally Looking At Shipping Accelerated Video Playback Support
Ubuntu 17.10 Enables PIE Across All Architectures, Improves Secure Boot
Mir 0.26.3 Released
UBports Ships Its Stable OTA-1, Convergence Progress
Neil French Replaces Jane Silber As Director At Canonical
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
FreeNAS 11.0 Released