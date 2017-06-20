Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Aiming For The Linux 4.13 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 20 June 2017 at 06:59 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Mentioned in the weekly Ubuntu Kernel Newsletter are the developers reiterating their plans to ship Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" with the Linux 4.13 kernel.

They've previously expressed plans for shipping Ubuntu 17.10 Artful with Linux 4.13 and this week's newsletter repeats those claims.

Everything is still lining up for this to happen with Linus expressing during this weekend's 4.12-rc6 release announcement that he's aiming to have Linux 4.12.0 final in two weeks or possibly three if issues occur. So Linux 4.12 will be out the first full week of July and then by mid-September we should see Linux 4.13.0 officially released. The kernel freeze for Ubuntu 17.10 is 5 October and thus allows sufficient room to play.

It's great that all is lining up for Linux 4.13. Linux 4.12 is packing a lot of new features and improvements while our coverage so far of "-next" development for Linux 4.13 is looking like it will be another exciting cycle with plenty of new material.

About the only sad thing is AMDGPU DC (DAL) support won't be in Linux 4.13 and that means no out-of-the-box Radeon RX Vega display support, HDMI/DP audio, etc, but hopefully AMD will be punctual this time in supporting AMDGPU-PRO on Ubuntu 17.10, unlike now with not even supporting Ubuntu 17.04 yet.

What else do you hope to see out of the Linux 4.13 kernel? Or Ubuntu 17.10? Let us know by sharing with us in the forums.
