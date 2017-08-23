The Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark has finally moved past the Linux 4.11 kernel and now has a 4.12-based kernel in its main archive.
The final goal for Ubuntu 17.10 is still to ship with the Linux 4.13 kernel, which should be officially released upstream within about two weeks.
For at least the time being the Linux 4.12.8 kernel is what's found in Ubuntu 17.10 daily snapshots while their Linux 4.13 kernel is available via the Artful staging kernel repository. Their Xen kernel meanwhile has been updated to v4.9 for Artful.
Details via the kernel team summary.
Ubuntu 17.10 is scheduled for release on 19 October and Linux 4.13 will be the latest stable kernel series at the time. Meanwhile, there is already some thinking that Ubuntu 18.04 LTS will be shipping with the Linux 4.14 kernel given 18.04 is a long-term support release and the 4.14 kernel will also be an LTS release in its own right with extended maintenance beyond the usual short kernel stable cycles.
7 Comments