Will Cooke of Canonical is out with another weekly update on the latest happenings for the Ubuntu 17.10 desktop as the "Artful Aardvark" release continues getting closer.
There's been continued work on captive portal detection for Ubuntu 17.10, QPDF/CUPS package upgrades, and a lot of theming work happening this past week for the next Ubuntu release, which has transitioned from the Unity 7 desktop to GNOME Shell. And yes, Wayland still plans to be the default.
Ubuntu developers have been tweaking the GNOME Shell theme as well as the GDM log-in manager theme (as they have also abandoned LightDM).
Some of the highlights can be found via insights.ubuntu.com while more can be found via Didier Roche's blog, the Canonical developer doing a lot of the GNOME desktop work this cycle. Here's a screenshot provided by Roche on how the Ubuntu 17.10 desktop experience is looking right now:
