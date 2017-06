As part of the switch over to the GNOME Shell desktop environment by default for Ubuntu 17.10, they are also abandoning the LightDM display/log-in manager in favor of GNOME's GDM.Canonical's Ken VanDine is coordinating the upcoming transition from LightDM to GDM. LightDM will still be available for Ubuntu desktop flavors wishing to use it in place of GDM, but Ubuntu by default will just be having GDM.VanDine is currently soliciting feedback via this ubuntu-devel thread