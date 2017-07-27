Ubuntu will begin their transition from GCC 6 to GCC 7 in early August.
Matthias Klose is again organizing the compiler change-over in Ubuntu. The default changing of Ubuntu's compiler from GCC 6 to GCC 7.1 is expected to happen the first week of August.
Details on this transition for Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" can be found via this ubuntu-devel posting. See our many GCC 7 articles for plenty of compiler benchmarks and more details on this big update to the GNU Compiler Collection that was released earlier this year.
2 Comments