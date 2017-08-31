Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" Beta Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 31 August 2017 at 04:33 PM EDT. 5 Comments
The first beta is available today for the Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" release for the flavors opting in to participate in this development milestone ahead of the official launch in October.

Flavors participating in today's Ubuntu 17.10 release include Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu. If you want to test Ubuntu itself, you are encouraged to use their latest daily ISO.

Kubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 is using KDE Plasma 5.10, KDE Applications 17.04.3, and a X.Org session by default.

Ubuntu Budgie 17.10 Beta 1 features a variety of updated GNOME and Budgie desktop packages and other desktop styling enhancements.

Ubuntu MATE 17.10 has been working on a new heads-up display, super key support, global menu improvements, and more.

More details on the Ubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 rollout via ubuntu-release.
