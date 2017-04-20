According to Launchpad, it looks like we finally have the codename for the successor to the Zesty Zapus.
Artful Aardvark is registered on Launchpad as the Ubuntu release to be delivered in October 2017. We have yet to see Mark Shuttleworth comment on his blog about it, but there is also now the artful archive.
Ubuntu 17.10 should be an exciting release as they transition the default desktop from Unity 7 to GNOME Shell and also the roll-out to Wayland. The 17.10 cycle overall should be rather exciting as they try to land the bulk of the new packages and changes ahead of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
What do you hope to see in Ubuntu 17.10? Let us know in the forums.
