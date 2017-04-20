Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 20 April 2017 at 02:42 PM EDT. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
According to Launchpad, it looks like we finally have the codename for the successor to the Zesty Zapus.

Artful Aardvark is registered on Launchpad as the Ubuntu release to be delivered in October 2017. We have yet to see Mark Shuttleworth comment on his blog about it, but there is also now the artful archive.

Ubuntu 17.10 should be an exciting release as they transition the default desktop from Unity 7 to GNOME Shell and also the roll-out to Wayland. The 17.10 cycle overall should be rather exciting as they try to land the bulk of the new packages and changes ahead of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

What do you hope to see in Ubuntu 17.10? Let us know in the forums.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir Developers See The Door, No Commits In A Week
Ubuntu Server Team Begins Planning For 17.10
Trying AMDGPU-PRO 17.10 On Ubuntu 17.04
More Details On UBports' Plans For Unity, Mir & Anbox
Ubuntu GNOME Will No Longer Be A Separate Flavor
Ubuntu 17.04 Now Available For Download
Popular News
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
Ubuntu GNOME Will No Longer Be A Separate Flavor
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream