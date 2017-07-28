The second alpha release of the "Artful Aardvark" 17.10 is now available for Lubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin.
With Lubuntu 17.10 Alpha 2 also comes Lubuntu-Next, which is their experimental spin featuring Ubuntu atop the LXQt desktop environment rather than the GTK-based LXDE. LXQt is powered by Qt5 and remains under development.
Ubuntu MATE 17.10 Alpha 2 is heavy on the changes too. Ubuntu MATE has been working on mimicing Unity 7's layout/behavior, adds global menu support, improved super key support, a heads-up display is introduced, new indicators, and more.
Ubuntu Budgie 17.10 Alpha 2 has a number of updated desktop ppackages, replacements to various GNOME packages, Budgie-Welcome improvements, and various other UI improvements.
More details on these Ubuntu 17.10 Alpha 2 updates can be found via the grand release announcement on ubuntu-release. Ubuntu 17.10 will be officially released come 19 October.
