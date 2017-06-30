Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" Alpha 1 is now available as the first official development release (sans the daily ISOs) for this upcoming milestone.
Participating flavors for the Artful Alpha One include Lubuntu, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu Kylin.
Details on these alpha one updates can be found via the mailing list announcement but overall this milestone isn't too exciting and Ubuntu itself doesn't participate in these early milestone releases in favor of promoting their daily ISO quality. Within Ubuntu itself is where things are interesting this cycle with the transition to GNOME Shell and Wayland, etc.
Add A Comment