Will Cooke of Canonical has posted the latest weekly status update concerning happenings for the desktop on Ubuntu 17.10.
As part of the transition to the GNOME Shell desktop by default, GDM has replaced LightDM as the log-in display manager. They've also demoted around 70 packages from their desktop ISOs to help lighten up the weight.
Ubuntu developers have also been working on packaging more GNOME 3.24 applications as Snaps for Ubuntu users.
Last but not least they continue working on Intel VA-API support to hopefully be present by default on the Ubuntu 17.10 desktop.
More details via this weekly update.
Add A Comment