Ubuntu 17.10: Continued Work On VA-API, Switching To GDM
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 July 2017 at 04:12 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Will Cooke of Canonical has posted the latest weekly status update concerning happenings for the desktop on Ubuntu 17.10.

As part of the transition to the GNOME Shell desktop by default, GDM has replaced LightDM as the log-in display manager. They've also demoted around 70 packages from their desktop ISOs to help lighten up the weight.

Ubuntu developers have also been working on packaging more GNOME 3.24 applications as Snaps for Ubuntu users.

Last but not least they continue working on Intel VA-API support to hopefully be present by default on the Ubuntu 17.10 desktop.

More details via this weekly update.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
System76 Might Make Their Own OS Installer, Will Ship Automatic Firmware Updates
Mir 0.27 Released With Drag-And-Drop Support
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04
Ubuntu 17.10 Still Working Towards Video Acceleration, Unity 7 Woes
Ubuntu 17.10 Alpha 1 Released
Mir 1.0 Now Aiming To Support Wayland Clients Directly
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04