In yesterday's Windows 10 Radeon Software vs. Ubuntu 17.04 + Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev comparison I tested both Ubuntu 17.04 out-of-the-box and then upgraded it to the Linux 4.12 kernel and Mesa 17.2-dev. Here are some complementary tests I did with a larger set of Linux games.
These results show the stock Linux 4.10 + Mesa 17.0.3 performance of Ubuntu 17.04 compared to the same system upgraded to Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev for showing the bleeding-edge Linux gaming experience.
Tests were done with the Radeon R9 Fury. The testing is straight-forward so let's get to these OpenGL performance numbers for RadeonSI Gallium3D backed by the AMDGPU kernel driver.
BioShock hasn't seen much difference out of the latest Git code...
But Civilization VI is performing much better, although it would be nice seeing even higher performance as these 1080p numbers are rather low for an R9 Fury.
Dota 2 OpenGL performance is much higher.
Mad Max has actually regressed...
Metro 2033 Redux is faster.
But Metro Last Light Redux has regressed.
Serious Sam 3 BFE with OpenGL is doing much better on the latest code.
Tesseract is slightly faster.
Those wanting to dig through more of these numbers can see this OpenBenchmarking.org upload. If you haven't already, be sure to also see the Windows 10 vs. Linux Radeon numbers.
