Ubuntu 17.04 Continues Prepping For Linux 4.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 January 2017 at 11:35 AM EST. Add A Comment
Ubuntu 17.04, the Zesty Zapus, is still planning to ship Linux 4.10 for its kernel when the OS ships in April.

Linux 4.9 is still in the Zesty repository for now, but via the kernel team's unstable repository they are tracking upstream and have re-based to Linux 4.10-rc5.

While Linux 4.10 isn't yet in Zesty by default, this week's kernel team newsletter confirms they are planning to converge on Linux 4.10 for Ubuntu 17.04.

Linux 4.10 should be officially released in February while trying to track Linux 4.11 would be too close of a call (and likely miss it) for Ubuntu 17.04's 13 April release date. If you are unfamiliar with the new features of Linux 4.10, see our kernel feature overview.
