There is just one week to go until the Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus" release yet landing now is X.Org Server 1.19.3.
X.Org Server 1.19 has finally landed in Ubuntu 17.04 after being in zesty-proposed the past number of days. This is replacing X.Org Server 1.18 that it's been using since Ubuntu 16.04.
At the end of March we noted Ubuntu 17.04 not yet landing with it being rather late in the cycle, but to some surprise, the feature freeze exception was granted and the update has now landed. 1.19.3 is present in the Zesty archive.
X.Org Server 1.19 brings GLAMOR 2D improvements, PRIME synchronization, threaded input, XWayland improvements, and other enhancements. X.Org Server 1.19.0 made it out in November 2016. Paired with the Linux 4.10 kernel and Mesa 17.0 will provide a nice out-of-the-box graphics stack for those planning to switch over to Ubuntu 17.04 beginning on 13 April.
X.Org Server 1.19 won't cause problems for NVIDIA Linux users as it's long been supported as well as by the open-source drivers. We have yet to see an AMDGPU-PRO release that's officially supporting Ubuntu 17.04 or Ubuntu 16.10 for that matter -- with using the xf86-video-amdgpu DDX, the xorg-server bump is less of an issue, but we haven't seen a AMDGPU-PRO release yet to properly support newer versions of the Linux kernel.
