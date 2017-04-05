X.Org Server 1.19 Lands In Ubuntu 17.04
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 April 2017 at 06:19 AM EDT. 15 Comments
UBUNTU --
There is just one week to go until the Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus" release yet landing now is X.Org Server 1.19.3.

X.Org Server 1.19 has finally landed in Ubuntu 17.04 after being in zesty-proposed the past number of days. This is replacing X.Org Server 1.18 that it's been using since Ubuntu 16.04.

At the end of March we noted Ubuntu 17.04 not yet landing with it being rather late in the cycle, but to some surprise, the feature freeze exception was granted and the update has now landed. 1.19.3 is present in the Zesty archive.

X.Org Server 1.19 brings GLAMOR 2D improvements, PRIME synchronization, threaded input, XWayland improvements, and other enhancements. X.Org Server 1.19.0 made it out in November 2016. Paired with the Linux 4.10 kernel and Mesa 17.0 will provide a nice out-of-the-box graphics stack for those planning to switch over to Ubuntu 17.04 beginning on 13 April.

X.Org Server 1.19 won't cause problems for NVIDIA Linux users as it's long been supported as well as by the open-source drivers. We have yet to see an AMDGPU-PRO release that's officially supporting Ubuntu 17.04 or Ubuntu 16.10 for that matter -- with using the xf86-video-amdgpu DDX, the xorg-server bump is less of an issue, but we haven't seen a AMDGPU-PRO release yet to properly support newer versions of the Linux kernel.
15 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mir Developer Hopes Community Will Use It & Add Wayland Compatibility
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO
Ubuntu Server Exploring A New Installer & More
Canonical Reportedly Slashing Jobs, Seeking Outside Investment
Some In The Ubuntu Community Want To Fork, Maintain Unity 8
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
April Fools' Or Should Wayland Switch Away From Using C?
Early Tests Of AMDGPU's DRM-Next Performance For Linux 4.12
Students Are Missing Out On An Incredible Opportunity To Get Involved With Mesa, Wayland
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 + B350 DDR4 Memory Speed Tests