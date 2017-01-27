After last month's planned Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha 1 release for opt-in flavors didn't happen, the Zesty Alpha 2 debut happened today as what is now the only alpha release for the upcoming Zesty Zapus.
The flavors opting in for Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha (2) are Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Kylin, Kubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, and Ubuntu Budgie.
On the Lubuntu side, they are still working to produce an LXQt image and for now they are using the LXDE desktop environment. Ubuntu MATE 17.04 Alpha 2 features various updates.
Kubuntu 17.04 Alpha 2 has KDE Applications 16.12.1, Firefox 50.1, LibreOffice 5.2, and other package updates besides the latest KDE components.
Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 is making use of the GNOME 3.22 desktop, Flatpak 0.8 is now installed by default, the Tracker search has been made to be sandboxed, and there are other updates.
Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Alpha 2 has the latest 10.2.9 Budgie Desktop, AppIndicator support is now installed by default, Terminix is their default terminal, and various other packages have been added.
Download links and more details on all of the Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha 2 releases for opt-in flavors can be found via the mailing list announcement. Next up is the beta release at the end of February while the official 17.04 Zesty release is scheduled for 13 April.
