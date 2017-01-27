Ubuntu 17.04 Spins Do Their Lone Alpha Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 27 January 2017 at 05:35 PM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
After last month's planned Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha 1 release for opt-in flavors didn't happen, the Zesty Alpha 2 debut happened today as what is now the only alpha release for the upcoming Zesty Zapus.

The flavors opting in for Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha (2) are Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Kylin, Kubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, and Ubuntu Budgie.

On the Lubuntu side, they are still working to produce an LXQt image and for now they are using the LXDE desktop environment. Ubuntu MATE 17.04 Alpha 2 features various updates.

Kubuntu 17.04 Alpha 2 has KDE Applications 16.12.1, Firefox 50.1, LibreOffice 5.2, and other package updates besides the latest KDE components.

Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 is making use of the GNOME 3.22 desktop, Flatpak 0.8 is now installed by default, the Tracker search has been made to be sandboxed, and there are other updates.

Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Alpha 2 has the latest 10.2.9 Budgie Desktop, AppIndicator support is now installed by default, Terminix is their default terminal, and various other packages have been added.

Download links and more details on all of the Ubuntu 17.04 Alpha 2 releases for opt-in flavors can be found via the mailing list announcement. Next up is the beta release at the end of February while the official 17.04 Zesty release is scheduled for 13 April.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 17.04 Continues Prepping For Linux 4.10
Ubuntu Still Planning For Mir 1.0 In 2017
Canonical Clarifies Ubuntu Phone State: Nothing Really Until Snap-Based Image Ready
What Do You Hope For Ubuntu Phone In 2017? Fed Up User Announces "Ubuntu Crickets"
The Most Viewed Ubuntu & Mir News Of 2016
Mir 0.25 Released: Pointer Confinement, Gamma KMS Support, Libmircore
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime