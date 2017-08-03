Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Released, Updates The Hardware Enablement Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 August 2017 at 12:08 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Officially out today is Ubuntu 16.04.3 as the newest point release for this Ubuntu Long Term Support (LTS) release.

As is tradition for Ubuntu LTS releases, 16.04.3 features a new "hardware enablement stack", which is basically pulling in the newer Linux kernel, Mesa, and other components from Ubuntu 17.04. This means Ubuntu 16.04 is now onto the Linux 4.10 kernel and Mesa 17.0! A nice upgrade for those sticking to Ubuntu LTS releases rather than riding each six month release cycle.

But at the same time this also means temporarily the AMDGPU-PRO stack is broken for Ubuntu Xenial users who upgrade to this new stack... Hopefully AMD will be out soon with an updated AMDGPU-PRO hybrid driver that properly supports the newer kernel, etc. This then spells good news too for users running Ubuntu 17.04 that want to run AMDGPU-PRO for Vega support, HDMI/DP audio, and more via its DC/DAL display code being part of the hybrid driver's DKMS module.

Kubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu GNOME 16.04.3 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.3 LTS and Ubuntu Studio 16.04.3 LTS are out today.

More details on Ubuntu 16.04.3 via the release announcement.
