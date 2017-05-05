As expected, the Linux 4.12 kernel will finally have a USB Type-C port manager.
This new "TCPM" driver is being staged as implementing a power delivery state machine for source/sink ports, basically managing each port's role with this newest USB port standard. Coming with the USB Type-C port manager in Linux 4.12 is a Fairchild FUSB302 driver entering staging that makes use of this new code.
Greg KH submitted these changes as part of the USB driver patches for 4.12. Aside from the USB Type-C work, there is also "the usual huge number of changes for gadget
drivers, xhci, and other stuff."
