The last update to UPower -- what was formerly known as DeviceKit-Power for serving as an abstraction library to battery/power devices -- was in February of 2016 but that finally changed today.
UPower 0.99.5 is now available today as the latest release for this power/battery abstraction library. This update adds a more complete self-test for HID++ devices, a new BatteryLevel property for devices with a finite number of power levels, support for pausing/resuming of the daemon poll, support for reading serial numbers of device batteries, and refreshing of devices after waking up from sleep.
UPower 0.99.5 also has a number of bug fixes. More details here.
1 Comment