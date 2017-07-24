UPower 1.0 Steps Closer To Reality With v0.99.5 Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 July 2017 at 11:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The last update to UPower -- what was formerly known as DeviceKit-Power for serving as an abstraction library to battery/power devices -- was in February of 2016 but that finally changed today.

UPower 0.99.5 is now available today as the latest release for this power/battery abstraction library. This update adds a more complete self-test for HID++ devices, a new BatteryLevel property for devices with a finite number of power levels, support for pausing/resuming of the daemon poll, support for reading serial numbers of device batteries, and refreshing of devices after waking up from sleep.

UPower 0.99.5 also has a number of bug fixes. More details here.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
Raptor Is Going To Launch A New POWER9 Linux System
VC5 Driver Development Continues, Raspbian Performance Still Being Tuned
IBM z14 Announced, Support Added To LLVM Clang
Dell TB15/TB16 Thunderbolt Docks Should Soon Work Better On Linux
Benchmarking The Potato & Firefly: New ARM Linux Boards
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
C++20 Feature Talk Heats Up At Latest C++ ISO Meeting
Slackware Turns 24 Years Old
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
GCC Begins Preparing For C++20 With -std=c++2a