Intel Working With Wine Developers On User-Mode Instruction Prevention

The Intel developer working on UMIP (User-Mode Instruction Prevention) support for the Linux kernel has been collaborating with Wine developers about this security-minded feature to be introduced with future Intel CPUs.The User-Mode Instruction Prevention (UMIP) feature prevents SGDT, SIDT, SLDT, SMSW, and STR instructions from being executed outside of ring 0. UMIP was developed to help prevent user-space applications from using these instructions in exploiting code execution vulnerabilities. But given Wine's design, this could be a bit of a problem but fortunately the involved Intel developer is working with Wine to ensure a sufficient design with their kernel implementation.Those wishing to learn more about UMIP and Wine can read today's latest World Wine News and the associated mailing list thread . It looks like UMIP will debut with Intel Cannonlake processors.