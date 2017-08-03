Epic Games Is Planning To Use Vulkan By Default For Unreal Engine On Linux

Epic Games has an interesting goal of eventually being able to use the Vulkan graphics API by default on Linux systems running the Unreal Engine.
Epic developers are still working on improving the Vulkan renderer and tweaking it for better performance and on visual/feature parity to Direct3D 11. With the upcoming Unreal Engine 4.17 release will be more Vulkan improvements.
While Windows gamers will continue seeing Direct3D used by default, Epic Games is hoping to see their Vulkan renderer eventually be the default when running this game engine on Linux systems, but for now OpenGL is the default.
This was one of the interesting tidbits of information during yesterday's Khronos SIGGRAPH 2017 event. The Vulkan/OpenGL recording is embedded below.
