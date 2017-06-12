UDisks 2.7 Released, Migrates To Libblockdev
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 12 June 2017 at 05:44 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The UDisks project that provides a D-Bus interface for querying and manipulating storage devices issued a big release earlier this month.

UDisks 2.7 is the new release and while it may not sound too exciting, this is the first release that transitioned to using the new libblockdev library. libblockdev is a library for block device manipulation and offers a plugin-based architecture and support for GObject introspection.

UDisks had previously relied upon using CLI tools internally for manipulating block devices while now it's using libblockdev and its new API where appropriate. Libblockdev is already used by other projects like Blivet.

Those wishing to learn more about UDisks 2.7 can do so via this blog post. Libblockdev details via GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
SDL2 Gets Initial Support For JACK Audio Kit
Opus Audio Codec 1.2 Release Candidate 1 Arrives
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Arcan 0.5.2 Released: That Display Server Built On A Game Engine, Now Tackling VR
Nextcloud 12 Debuts With "Global Scale" Architecture
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Popular News
Google Is Exploring Potentially Using Btrfs In Android
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
Dolphin Emulator Drops D3D12 Backend, Focuses On Vulkan
Chrome 59 Now Out As Stable For Linux
My Three Hopes For AMD's Open-Source Stack The Rest Of 2017
Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer