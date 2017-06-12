The UDisks project that provides a D-Bus interface for querying and manipulating storage devices issued a big release earlier this month.
UDisks 2.7 is the new release and while it may not sound too exciting, this is the first release that transitioned to using the new libblockdev library. libblockdev is a library for block device manipulation and offers a plugin-based architecture and support for GObject introspection.
UDisks had previously relied upon using CLI tools internally for manipulating block devices while now it's using libblockdev and its new API where appropriate. Libblockdev is already used by other projects like Blivet.
Those wishing to learn more about UDisks 2.7 can do so via this blog post. Libblockdev details via GitHub.
