UBports Ships Its Stable OTA-1, Convergence Progress
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 June 2017 at 08:35 AM EDT.
UBUNTU --
The UBports camp is now shipping their first stable over-the-air (OTA-1) update to those wishing to use this fork of Ubuntu Phone / Unity 8.

Their stable OTA-1 release is now available for all supported devices with the exception of Nexus 4 and Nexus 5. Their stable OTA update has experimental AGPS support, an UBports welcome app, the new OpenStore app store replacement, and terminal and file browser apps are installed by default.

More details plus a video demo of their latest Unity 8 convergence work can be found via today's UBports' post.
