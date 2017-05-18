UBports Continues Plotting To Keep Ubuntu Touch Alive
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 May 2017 at 09:11 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The UBports developers continue firming up plans for their fork of Ubuntu Touch following the news last month of dropping Unity 8 / Ubuntu Touch.

The UBports crew known for their work on porting Ubuntu Touch to more devices was quick to fork the code while they and other interested individuals have been working to come up with their plan for moving forward.

Their latest milestone is raising $1,000 USD via Patreon to finance one full-time developer to work on the project. There's also been feature work on OpenStore as an alternative app store, the uNav navigation app is being revived, and their build chain and system image server are now fully operational.

Other news includes plans for using Snaps at least in the short term but not yet deciding on the package delivery format for "next-gen Ubuntu Touch", work on the Halium base, and for now they are still planning apps with Qt's QML but may change in the future.

Those interested in finding out more about the latest UBports work can see this community Q&A update.
