More Details On UBports' Plans For Unity, Mir & Anbox
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 15 April 2017 at 09:42 PM EDT.
The UBports community are among those planning to fork the work on Unity 8 and they've already made ambitious plans like porting Unity 8 to Wayland. More details were revealed today.

The UBports team issued their latest FAQs with some interesting remarks:

- They plan to move all Ubuntu-supported devices except for the Pro 5 and M10 into the legacy mode. For those wanting to buy a new device to try their wares should look toward toward the Nexus 5, Fairphone 2, or Oneplus One.

- They are forking the OpenStore and are hoping app developers will follow them to their forked store.

- They still want to run Mir on top of Wayland.

- They are now looking at Anbox for running Android apps on the Linux desktop.

More details at ubports.com.
