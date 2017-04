More Details On UBports' Plans For Unity, Mir & Anbox

The UBports community are among those planning to fork the work on Unity 8 and they've already made ambitious plans like porting Unity 8 to Wayland . More details were revealed today.The UBports team issued their latest FAQs with some interesting remarks:- They plan to move all Ubuntu-supported devices except for the Pro 5 and M10 into the legacy mode. For those wanting to buy a new device to try their wares should look toward toward the Nexus 5, Fairphone 2, or Oneplus One.- They are forking the OpenStore and are hoping app developers will follow them to their forked store.- They still want to run Mir on top of Wayland.- They are now looking at Anbox for running Android apps on the Linux desktop More details at ubports.com