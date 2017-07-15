The Linux 4.13 kernel changes for the UBIFS file-system have been submitted.
UBIFS, as a reminder, is the Unsorted Block Image File-System deigned for flash memory devices off the UBI layer. UBIFS in Linux 4.10 gained file-encryption support making use of the fscrypt functionality used as well by F2FS and EXT4. With Linux 4.13, there are UBIFS related encryption updates and fixes.
Besides the file encryption support, UBIFS in Linux 4.13 now has statx support. Statx is the new syscall for enhanced file information like being able to return a file's creation time, data version number, and other attributes on capable file-systems. EXT4 was first with statx support while F2FS and Btrfs in Linux 4.13 added support and now UBIFS. Among the exposed attributes in UBIFS' case is append, compressed, encrypted, and immutable states.
There are also various fixes for UBIFS in Linux 4.13. The list of these changes can be found from this pull request.
