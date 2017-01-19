Expanded Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Support Is Being Worked On For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 January 2017 at 08:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL --
With the forthcoming Linux 4.10 kernel there is finally support for Turbo Boost Max 3.0 as featured in some newer Intel CPUs. But, unfortunately, the code in Linux 4.10 doesn't work for all TBM3-capable systems out there, but a new kernel patch is being worked on for Linux 4.11 or later to make it work with more hardware.

Turbo Boost Max 3.0 delivers 15% better single-threaded performance, at least according to Intel on Windows, and is about boosting the performance for single-threaded workloads by moving them to the fastest core at a higher frequency.

I hadn't run any Turbo Boost Max 3.0 (TBM3) tests on Linux 4.10 with my Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E system since it turns out it isn't properly supported there. The TBM3 code in Linux 4.10 only works for Broadwell systems that turn on HWP (Hardware P-States), but not all board vendors enable it. The Hardware P-States support is needed for exposing the Collaborative Processor Performance Control (CPPC) tables and that in turn is needed for the original TBM3 Linux support.


With the in-development patches, Turbo Boost Max 3.0 will work even for systems lacking HWP. Srinivas Pandruvada of Intel explained with the patch's new INTEL_TURBO_MAX_3 Kconfig switch, "This driver reads maximum performance ratio of each CPU and set up+ the scheduler priority metrics. In this way scheduler can prefer CPU with higher performance to schedule tasks. This driver is only required when the system is not using Hardware P-States (HWP). In HWP mode, priority can be read from ACPI tables."

The patch can be found here. Hopefully we'll see it land for Linux 3.11 so more Turbo Boost Max 3.0 capable systems can actually see it working under Linux, nearly one year after the first TBM3 CPUs began to ship.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Experimenting With Virtual GPU Support On Linux 4.10 + Libvirt
Ivy Bridge Patches For OpenGL 4.0 In Mesa Updated
Mesa 17.0 Git Lands OpenGL 4.5 Support For Intel Haswell
Intel's Mesa Driver Set To Flip On OpenGL 4.5 For Haswell
A Yet-To-Be-Merged Kernel Patch May Boost Kabylake Graphics In Some Cases
Fresh Tests Of Intel Beignet OpenCL
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland