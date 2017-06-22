openSUSE Tumbleweed Jumps On Qt 5.9, Picks Up Default MP3
OpenSUSE's Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution continues picking up new functionality in a very punctual manner.

Just weeks after the last of the MP3 patents expiring and Fedora shipping full MP3 support, openSUSE Tumbleweed is now the latest distribution legally shipping MP3 support out-of-the-box. This comes with Tumbleweed using GStreamer 1.12 and enabling mpg123.

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed this week has also picked up new Firefox and Thunderbird releases, Mesa 17.1.2, KDE Plasma 5.10.2, and is also now making use of the Qt 5.9 tool-kit.

More details at news.opensuse.org.
