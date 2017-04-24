TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 June 2017 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
TrueOS, the FreeBSD-derived operating system formerly known as PC-BSD, is out with a six-month stable release update.

Today's TrueOS stable update has a number of fixes throughout, a variety of installer fixes, HAL is no longer installed by default, VirtualBox support improvements, a better first-boot wizard, updated OpenRC init system, usage of the Lumina 1.2.2 desktop environment, and modular Lumina packaging.

This stable update to TrueOS also has a number of updated ports from FreeBSD.

Those wishing to learn more about today's TrueOS update can do so via TrueOS.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD Lands Support For 64-bit Inodes (ino64 Project)
FreeBSD Made Progress In Q1'2017 On Linuxulator, Nearly 30k Ports
Radeon DRM Driver For DragonFlyBSD Sees Big Update
FreeNAS 11.0 Release Candidate Up For Testing
TrueOS 20170424 Stable Update
Lumina Desktop Gets Its Own Media Player
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks