TrueOS, the FreeBSD-derived operating system formerly known as PC-BSD, is out with a six-month stable release update.
Today's TrueOS stable update has a number of fixes throughout, a variety of installer fixes, HAL is no longer installed by default, VirtualBox support improvements, a better first-boot wizard, updated OpenRC init system, usage of the Lumina 1.2.2 desktop environment, and modular Lumina packaging.
This stable update to TrueOS also has a number of updated ports from FreeBSD.
Those wishing to learn more about today's TrueOS update can do so via TrueOS.org.
