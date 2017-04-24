TrueOS 20170424 Stable Update

For those wishing to try out the FreeBSD-based desktop-focused TrueOS operating system, formerly known as PC-BSD, there is a new stable release.
The TrueOS Stable 4/24/17 update has installer/ISO changes to now have a single install image for both desktop and server use-cases, the removal of the text install option, and other installation improvements.
Other TrueOS changes in this stable update include NVIDIA/driver detection fixes, boot environment listing fix for the FreeBSD boot-loader, VirtualBox fixes, new icon themes for Lumina, and dropping of the legacy pc-diskmanager.
More details on this stable update to TrueOS over at TrueOS.org.
