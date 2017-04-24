TrueOS 20170424 Stable Update
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 April 2017 at 11:32 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
For those wishing to try out the FreeBSD-based desktop-focused TrueOS operating system, formerly known as PC-BSD, there is a new stable release.

The TrueOS Stable 4/24/17 update has installer/ISO changes to now have a single install image for both desktop and server use-cases, the removal of the text install option, and other installation improvements.

Other TrueOS changes in this stable update include NVIDIA/driver detection fixes, boot environment listing fix for the FreeBSD boot-loader, VirtualBox fixes, new icon themes for Lumina, and dropping of the legacy pc-diskmanager.

More details on this stable update to TrueOS over at TrueOS.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
Lumina Desktop Gets Its Own Media Player
Lumina Desktop Environment 1.3 Preparing For Release
OpenBSD 6.1 Released: ARM64 Platform Support & More
DragonFlyBSD Gets NX Bit Support
DragonFlyBSD 4.8 Released With Performance Improvements, EFI Support & More
HAMMER/HAMMER2 File-System Updates For DragonFlyBSD
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful