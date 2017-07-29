TrueOS Finishes Porting Scripts To OpenRC
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 29 July 2017 at 08:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The TrueOS BSD distribution has finished porting over more than one thousand FreeBSD RC scripts into OpenRC format for this dependency-based init system.

This year the TrueOS crew has been working on migrating to the OpenRC init system for better boot performance, easier configuration, better organization of configuration files, more reliable service status, etc. Popular services had been in OpenRC form already but now they have finished porting over more than 1,000 other scripts for OpenRC on TrueOS.

More details via the latest blog post at TrueOS.org.
