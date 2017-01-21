TrueOS Making Use Of OpenRC Init System, Faster Boot Times
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 21 January 2017 at 07:36 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD --
For those still looking to escape systemd, the BSDs remain free and the FreeBSD-based TrueOS is currently working on making use of OpenRC.

OpenRC is the dependency-based init system used by NetBSD, Alpine Linux, Gentoo, and other select operating systems. TrueOS is using OpenRC for managing system services rather than FreeBSD's RC.

TrueOS developers are fond of the design, the system service manager is simpler, and boot times have been reduced from about one minute to around ten seconds.

Those wishing to learn more about TrueOS' use of OpenRC can read this blog post. with all of the details.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Installer Updated To Support UEFI System Setup
DragonFlyBSD Working On NUMA-Awareness, Memory Changes
NetBSD 7.1 RC1 Released
The FreeBSD 64-bit Base System Can Now Be Linked Using LLD
Lumina 1.2 Desktop Environment Released
The Top BSD News This Year: Ubuntu Atop BSD, FreeBSD 11.0, DragonFly's HAMMER2
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support