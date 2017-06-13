Tropico 6 Will Debut With Linux Support Next Year
There haven't been too many interesting game announcements at E3 2017 so far this week where Linux support has been explicitly mentioned, but Tropico 6 is now confirmed for 2018 and will be supported on Linux.

Tropico 6 isn't developed by Haemimont Games as who made the recent installments to this city management / construction game, but Limbic Entertainment. Tropico 6 will launch on Linux, macOS, Windows, PS4, and Xbox One. Tropico 6 is powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Tropico 6 will expand on the game-play of the past Tropico games and now allow for building bridges, customizing the president's palace, cooperative multiplayer up to four people, and much more.


More details via the video above or visiting the announcement at SteamCommunity.com.
