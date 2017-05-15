Total War: SHOGUN 2 Coming To Linux This Month

Feral Interactive has announced that Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai will be coming to Linux next week.
Total War: SHOGUN 2 and its Fall of the Samurai expansion will be available for Linux gamers on 23 May. This is the latest in the Total War franchise being ported to Linux by Feral Interactive following their Total War: WARHAMMER port.
The Linux system requirements don't appear to be listed yet.
More details on Feral's site. Hopefully this latest Linux game port has a good benchmarking mode.
