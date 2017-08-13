OMX Tizonia Gallium3D State Tracker Sent Out For Review

Student developer Gurkirpal Singh has sent out his OpenMAX "Tizonia" Gallium3D state tracker patches for review by upstream Mesa developers, marking a successful GSoC 2017 project.
Singh has been working this summer to replace Gallium3D's existing OpenMAX state tracker based on the "Bellagio" codebase with that of Tizonia. As explained previously, the Bellagio OpenMAX IL implementation by STMicroelectronics is no longer maintained while the Tizonia implementation is still being actively developed. Bellagio also only supports OpenMAX IL 1.1 while Tizonia additionally supports the 1.2 specification.
The four patches sent out this weekend add the new Tizonia-based state tracker and measures in at several thousand lines of code. There's also a new --enable-omx-tizonia switch for enabling the support while the Bellagio-based support remains available for now.
The work can be found on Mesa-dev. This new state tracker is just under eight thousand lines of code.
