Thunderbolt To Be Offered As A Royalty-Free Industry Specification

Intel is looking to make Thunderbolt more widely-adopted by industry players.
Intel has announced they plan to integrate Thunderbolt 3 support directly into future Intel CPUs. This should lead to more system builders supporting Thunderbolt and allowing for a variety of new possibilities moving forward.
Additionally, Intel has said they plan to make the Thunderbolt protocol specification available under a non-exclusive, royalty-free license. But that opening of Thunderbolt isn't expected to happen until 2018.
More details via today's Intel announcement.
13 Comments