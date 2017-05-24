Thunderbolt To Be Offered As A Royalty-Free Industry Specification
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 May 2017 at 12:17 PM EDT. 13 Comments
Intel is looking to make Thunderbolt more widely-adopted by industry players.

Intel has announced they plan to integrate Thunderbolt 3 support directly into future Intel CPUs. This should lead to more system builders supporting Thunderbolt and allowing for a variety of new possibilities moving forward.

Additionally, Intel has said they plan to make the Thunderbolt protocol specification available under a non-exclusive, royalty-free license. But that opening of Thunderbolt isn't expected to happen until 2018.

More details via today's Intel announcement.
