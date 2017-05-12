Broadcom BCM2835 Thermal Driver For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 12 May 2017 at 09:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Broadcom BCM2835 SoC, most notably used by various Raspberry Pi boards and other SBCs, will have a thermal driver in the Linux 4.12 kernel.

As part of the thermal updates sent in to Linux 4.12, a BCM2835 SoC thermal driver is being added. The bcm2835_thermal driver exposes the SoC temperature and a critical trip point (80C or whatever is defined by the firmware). It looks like this BCM2835 driver will also work for BCM2836 and BCM2837 SoCs too with the correct DeviceTree information. This thermal driver should be useful for Raspberry Pi users putting their hardware under routine load or in more demanding environments.

The thermal updates for Linux 4.12 also has a new backup thermal shutdown mechanism to invoke a power-off/emergency-restart directly for select situations where user-space may not be able to power off the system cleanly.

More details on the thermal driver changes for this next version of the Linux kernel via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
More Power Management Updates Head To The Linux 4.12 Kernel
CodeAurora Continues Contributions To Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver
IOMMU Updates, Optimizations For Linux 4.12
PowerPC 64-bit To Support Up To 512TB Virtual Address Space On Linux 4.12
Intel RealSense SR300 Camera Support Added To Linux 4.12
Intel Laptop Driver Improvements Slated For Linux 4.12: Lenovo, Dell, Fujitsu, Etc
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released
Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop Environment Tagged