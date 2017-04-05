NVIDIA Tegra X2 GPU Firmware Published
The necessary GPU firmware for providing accelerated support for NVIDIA's Tegra X2 SoC found on the Jetson TX2 developer board has landed within linux-firmware.git.

It's great to see the quick turnaround time for getting this latest Tegra offering brought-up on the open-source Nouveau driver stack. It was just a matter of days ago that the Nouveau DRM patches for the GP10B "Tegra X2" were published while now the firmware binaries have been sent upstream to the linux-firmware Git tree.


The GP10B firmware blobs were added with this commit. Great to see NVIDIA continuing work on open-source GPU driver support for the Tegra family, but a pity it hasn't extended much over to their desktop GPUs besides the belated firmware drops and more. It was only one month ago they finally were able to publish the firmware for the GTX 1000 Pascal consumer cards and the Nouveau DRM changes that will then appear in Linux 4.12.
