Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 January 2017 at 07:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
With the Etnaviv driver bringing the Gallium3D "renderonly" library to Mesa Git, Alexandre Courbot of NVIDIA has sent out an updated patch for adding renderonly support to Tegra/Nouveau.

This patch was originally authored by Christian Gmeiner while the NVIDIA developer just ported it to the latest code-base and made some minor improvements. This 200+ lines of code allows for opening a Nouveau render device in order to transparent provide acceleration on Tegra.

The renderonly library adds support for render-only GPUs and was originally written for the Etnaviv/i.MX use-case. This library is a stop-gap measure until "GBM2" / a new memory allocation API to succeed GBM comes about.

This renderonly patch for Tegra/Nouveau can be found on Mesa-dev while waiting to see if it lands into Mesa Git within the next day for making it in the 17.0 release.
